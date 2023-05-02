share
Using Scrubs or Exfoliants On Your Lips Can Damage Them Further

Exfoliating your lips to remove flaky dead skin only makes the skin more irritated and flaky, starting a vicious cycle.

Aditi Murti
Sep 4, 2020
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
