The Swdl
Globally, Women’s Workforce Participation Has Not Increased in 25 Years: UN Report

“No country has achieved gender equality, and the Covid19 crisis threatens to erode the limited gains [too],” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 28, 2020
equal participation in jobs for women
Image Credit: Flickr/ILO
Tags
PowerJusticegender parity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

