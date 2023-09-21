share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Traffic Pollution Causes 4M Cases of Childhood Asthma Every Year

India is home to 8% of the world’s kids with pollution-related asthma.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 15, 2019
childhood asthma
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthair pollution
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related