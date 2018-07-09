share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Genes May Determine How Badly Traffic Pollution Triggers Your Asthma

Study suggests a time when genetic screenings determine asthma treatment.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Sep 7, 2018
asthma and traffic pollution
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgenetics
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related