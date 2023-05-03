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Air Pollution Is Shortening the Lifespan of South Asian Kids

A child born today will lose 30 months of their life to toxic air, a landmark study finds.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 3, 2019
air pollution in south asia
Image courtesy of The Indian Express
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Tags
BodiesHealthair pollution
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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