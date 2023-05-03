share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Cadbury’s Diversity Chocolate Bar Surprisingly Hasn’t Solved Racism

Plus, PV Sindhu makes history as India’s first world champion in Badminton.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 31, 2019
Cadbury Unity Bar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related