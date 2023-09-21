share
The Swdl
Tamil Nadu Becomes First State to Ban So‑Called Corrective Surgery on Intersex Babies

The state government acknowledged the “lifelong consequences” on the physical and mental health of intersex individuals who undergo unnecessary surgery.

Rajvi Desai
Aug 30, 2019
