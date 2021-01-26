share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Fungus That Seduces Male Flies to Have Sex With Dead Females Could Be Used as Insecticide

After taking over the dead female’s brain, the fungus concocts a “love potion” that acts as an aphrodisiac for the males.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 4, 2021
male houseflFungus lures male flies into having sexy mating with dead female
Image Credit: Fillipo Castelucci
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencefungus
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related