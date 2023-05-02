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A Mobile App May Help Save Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

The app will prevent fishermen from entering no-fishing zones declared for wildlife conservation; how this will help remains to be seen.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 3, 2021
olive ridley turtles Odisha
Image Credit: World Wildlife Federation
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FutureEnvironmentconservation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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