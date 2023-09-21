share
The Swdl
A Mobile App May Help Save Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha

The app will prevent fishermen from entering no-fishing zones declared for wildlife conservation; how this will help remains to be seen.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Nov 3, 2021
olive ridley turtles Odisha
Image Credit: World Wildlife Federation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

