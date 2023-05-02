share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Male Praying Mantises Have Evolved to Escape Sexual Cannibalism By Female Partners

“It’s a fascinating example of how sexual conflict can lead to the evolution of mating tactics that help one sex but hinder the other,” said the study’s co-author.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 26, 2021
do female mantises eat males after sex
Image Credit: Oliver Koemmerling
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceEnvironment
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related