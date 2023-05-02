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How Toxins, Pesticides Travel Through the Food Chain to Our Plates

Toxins accumulate in the body the farther up the food chain you go, as animals eat more plants and prey with traces of chemicals.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 4, 2021
biomagnification causes and prevention
Image Credit: Istock
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BodiesHealthagriculture
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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