share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

From Riches to Rags: The Evolution of Menstrual Taboos in India

Women are glorified for being fertile, while ostracized for the blood that makes them so.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 29, 2019
menstrual taboos in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureBreaking The Stigma
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related