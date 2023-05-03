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Is the Kerala Women’s Wall a Political Ploy? Sure. But It’s Also Amazing.

What is most notable about this rally is, perhaps, what most compromises it in the eyes of detractors: the backing of the state.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 2, 2019
Kerala Women's Wall
Photo courtesy of the Indian Express
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PowerPoliticsgender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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