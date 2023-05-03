share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Report Surprise Choking During Sex and It’s Scaring Them

According to the research, 13% of sexually active participants ages 14 to 17 have already been choked.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jul 9, 2019
women report choking without consent during sex
According to the research, 13% of sexually active participants ages 14 to 17 have already been choked. (Image Credit: rebelcircus.com)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyconsentpainful sex
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related