share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Feminist TV Soaps Are Finally Finding a Foothold With Mass Audience

But channel executives largely favor blockbuster regressive shows.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 12, 2019
Indian Television Soaps
Image courtesy of ‘Patiala Babes’
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related