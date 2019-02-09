share
The Swdl
‘Sharenting’ Is a Natural Impulse, But Sets Up Kids for Corporate Exploitation

Parents don’t own the photos they post — social media platforms do.

Priya C. Kumar, The Conversation
Feb 10, 2019
Image courtesy of Family Online Safety Institute
Priya C. Kumar, The Conversation

Priya Kumar is a doctoral candidate at the College of Information Studies at the University of Maryland, USA, where she studies the intersection of families, technology use, and privacy. Her dissertation research focuses on the privacy and surveillance implications of parents posting pictures of their children online.

