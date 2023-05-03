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The Buzz Cut: ‘The Favourite’ Isn’t the First to Fixate on Queen Anne’s Body

Plus, why you’re seeing #FuckFuckJerry all over social media.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 9, 2019
The Buzz Cut
Still from ‘The Favourite’ (2018)
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SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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