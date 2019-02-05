share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Power of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ Lies in Its Impact

It draws audiences in and dares to portray homosexuality as inarguably Indian.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 5, 2019
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga review
Image courtesy of Hindustan Times
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureA Different Lens
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related