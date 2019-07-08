share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Etiquette Has Always Been Used to Control Women

Mind your own damn manners.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 17, 2019
etiquette for women
Image Credit: Oddnaari.com via Instagram
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societygendergender roles
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related