The Swdl
Good Manners Often Mask Sexism — And They’re Restricting Women’s Agency

Benevolent sexism is bigotry that appears innocuous, but in reality reinforces traditional gender roles.

Riya Roy
Jun 24, 2019
benevolent sexism
Societygender rolessexism
AuthorRiya Roy

A postgraduate in political science, Riya Roy is the creative communications at weunlearn.org. She is a United Nations volunteer, leading a global team of writers for iuventum’s media newsletter. In the past, her articles have appeared on Arré, LiveWire, BeBadass, Noble Missions for Change Initiative, and Feminism In India. She finds comfort in poetry.

