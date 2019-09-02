share
The Swdl
Episode 1: Finding the Tawaifs

In episode 1 of our podcast The Last Courtesans of Bombay, the host tries to find a connection to the insular world of Bombay’s tawaifs or courtesans.

the-last-courtesan-of-bombay_episode-1.jpg
