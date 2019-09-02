share
The Swdl
Episode 3: A Break With the Past

This podcast uncovers the rich history of Bombay’s courtesans, women who subvert patriarchy and defy stereotypes. In this episode listen to a mother-daughter courtesan duo as they reflect on their divergent paths.

the-last-courtesan-of-bombay_episode-4.jpg
