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Episode 2: A Poet’s Taleem

This podcast uncovers the rich history of Bombay’s courtesans, women who subvert patriarchy and defy stereotypes. In this episode listen to them discuss their craft and their place in society.

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Society
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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