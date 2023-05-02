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Scientists Discover How Sharks Use the Earth’s Magnetic Field to Navigate Oceans

Sharks may have a “magnetic map” in their heads telling them their geographic location, experts say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 10, 2021
how do sharks navigate
Image Credit: Andy Murch
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FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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