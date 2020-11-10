share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

E‑Cigarettes Are a Gateway to Cigarettes for Non‑Smoking Teens: Study

Teens who had no interest in real cigarettes prior to vaping were more likely to transition to real cigarettes after trying an e-version.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 10, 2020
e-cigarette smoking risk
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthsmoking
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related