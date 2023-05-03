share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Breakthrough in Mysterious Vaping Illness Identifies Vitamin E Acetate as the Culprit

Manufacturers often use vitamin E acetate — a synthetic oil derived from Vitamin E — to “cut” or dilute THC in vaping products.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Dec 3, 2019
vaping illness
Image Credit: Flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthaddiction
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related