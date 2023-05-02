share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Dependent Personality Disorder

An overwhelming need to be taken care of physically and emotionally can strain relationships at work and home.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 9, 2020
what is dependent personality disorder
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related