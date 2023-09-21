share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Discussing Risky Sexual Behavior In Routine Medical Checkups Can Reduce STI Transmission by One Third: US Guidelines

The guidelines recommend that adolescents receive basic information about sex during regular medical check-ups.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 22, 2020
risky behavior STI
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related