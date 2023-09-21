share
The Swdl
No Rimming, Kissing or Face‑to‑Face Positions: Covid19 Safe Sex Guidelines Differ Across the World

Having sex with one’s own self remains the safest way to experience sexual pleasure, guidelines state.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 17, 2020
Covid19 sex guidelines
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

