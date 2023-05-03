share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

“From Durban to Tomorrow” Shows the Fight Against HIV Is Far From Over

Activists are pushing governments around the world to care about HIV from a human rights perspective.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 22, 2019
durban-to-tomorrow-min.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealth care
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related