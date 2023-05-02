share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

1.3 Million Indian Women Lost Access To Birth Control, Abortions During Pandemic: NGO

According to the report, 30 percent of Indian women who sought abortions said the clinic in their area was closed.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 21, 2020
pandemic abortion access india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthabortion
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related