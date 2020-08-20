share
The Swdl
Untrending: Face Rollers Are Soothing, but Don’t Have Any Long‑Term Skin Benefits

However, the same benefits can be achieved by massaging and icing one’s face.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 20, 2020
do jade rollers work?
Image Credit: Getty
Aditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities.

