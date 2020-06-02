Diego the Tortoise, Who Fathered 800 Offspring in Captivity, Retires After Saving His Species
When Diego, 100, first started his work, the giant Española tortoises were nearing extinction.
written byRajvi Desai
published
Jun 16, 2020
Image Credit: AP
Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.
Related
Pre-Historic Crocs
Standing Up For Themselves
Lab Simulations Show Low‑Lying Islands Can Regenerate With Rising Sea Levels
Rising Waters