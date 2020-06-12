share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pakistan’s Valleys Still At Uncertain Risk of Flash Flooding, Despite UN Grant For Warning Systems

Disagreements between UNDP-Pakistan and the Ministry of Climate Change has pushed the installation of warning systems to September 2020.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 12, 2020
pakistan glaciers melting
Image credit: Josh Maurer
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related