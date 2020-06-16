share
Fossil Footprints Found In South Korea Show Ancient Crocodile May Have Run on Two Legs

Scientists believe that fossil footprints made more than a 100 million years ago belong to crocodile-like animals that “ran like ostriches.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Jun 16, 2020
walking crocodile
Image Credit: Kyung Soo Kim/CUE
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

