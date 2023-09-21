share
Lab Simulations Show Low‑Lying Islands Can Regenerate With Rising Sea Levels

Tides continuously move sediment along coasts, giving islands the natural ability to rise to survive the increase in sea levels, researchers have found.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 12, 2020
small islands may not drown
Image Credit: Gerd Masselink
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

