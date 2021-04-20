share
The Swdl
Cyclone Amphan Cost India $14 Billion in Damages: UN Report

The cyclone displaced about 2.4 million people in West Bengal and Odisha, and was the costliest tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean in history.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 20, 2021
cyclone amphan india
Image Credit: PTI
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

