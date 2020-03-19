share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Covid19 Restrictions Have Increased Risk‑Taking Behavior, Finds European Study

“Instead of being more careful because they were in a pandemic, they were taking risks, because they couldn’t take it anymore…”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 10, 2021
are people still following covid19 restrictions
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related