Now Is Not the Time to Get Tired of Social Distancing

Isolation-induced behavioral fatigue will make us more non-compliant, but quarantine remains our only Covid19-fighting chance.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 21, 2020
Covid19 India
Image Credit: Getty Images
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

