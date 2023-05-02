share
The Swdl
Passengers Not Masking Properly Should Be Kicked Off Flights, Added to No‑Fly List: Delhi HC Judge

The judge issued a set of Covid19 prevention guidelines after observing “many passengers … were exhibiting a stubborn reluctance to wear their masks properly.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 10, 2021
what are covid19 safety protocols in indian flights
Image Credit: @HardeepSPuri/Twitter
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

