share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Gujarat HC Directs Govt to Look Into Low Testing, Rapid Covid19 Spread in Rural Areas

The court also directed the government to address the rise in mucormycosis cases, a fungal infection putting Covid19 patients at risk.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 19, 2021
gujarat hc covid cases rural areas
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related