Coronavirus Isn’t the First Epidemic to Start in Asia, Won’t Be the Last

Tropical biodiversity and shifting population numbers are significant potential reasons why epidemics tend to originate in Asia and Africa.

Suresh V Kuchipudi, The Conversation
Mar 11, 2020
Wuhan, the starting point of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ABC
AuthorSuresh V Kuchipudi, The Conversation

Suresh V. Kuchipudi, PhD, is a clinical professor and serves as the associate director of the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory (ADL) at Pennsylvania State University. He is the head of microbiology, overseeing bacteriology, virology, serology and molecular diagnostic units of the ADL. He is also an American College of Veterinary Microbiologists (ACVM) board-certified specialist in virology and immunology.

