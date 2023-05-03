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Untrending: CBD Oil Is Not a Cure‑All

Most of the health benefits attributed to CBD oil online are wildly untrue.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 13, 2019
cbd oil health benefits
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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