The Swdl
Doctor Diary, Day 5: “It’s the First Day of Quarantine. I Kept My Promise of Minimal Covid19 Talk.”

“I found out two of my long-term patients died. It is okay. We did what we could. We will do better,” she says.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 2, 2020
mumbai doctor diary
Image Credit: Getty Images
Tags
BodiesHealthIn The Covid Ward
The Swaddle Team

