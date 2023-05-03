share
India’s Drug Regulators Approve Use of Remdesivir for Covid19 Treatment. Here’s What We Know About the Drug.

Other countries which sped up the approval process for Remdesivir include the U.S. and Japan.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 2, 2020
remdesivir gilead
Image Credit: Twitter
