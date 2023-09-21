share
The Swadl
Scientists Explain How Psychedelic Drugs Can Lead People to Lose Their Sense of Self

How the brain perceives altered realities caused by psychedelic drugs could help scientists better understand altered realities caused by mental health issues.

Rajvi Desai
Jun 2, 2020
psychedelic drugs ego dissolution
Image Credit: Pngimg
Rajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

