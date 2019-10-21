share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Billion People Globally Are Living With a Preventable Vision Impairment: WHO

An aging population, changing lifestyles, and limited access to eye care in low- and middle-income countries are behind the rising number.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 23, 2019
global burden of vision impairment
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related