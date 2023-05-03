share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: The Likelihood of Developing PTSD Following Trauma Is Partly Determined by Genetics

In the largest and most diverse genetic study of PTSD to date, scientists have identified sex- and ancestry-specific genetic risk factors for the psychiatric disorder.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Oct 23, 2019
PTSD genetic risk factors
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related