share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Climate Change Is Driving Childhood Obesity, Undernourishment by Making Healthy Food Less Accessible

And the commercial food industry is filling the gaps with cheap junk, a Lancet report finds.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 1, 2019
climate change and childhood obesity
Image courtesy of the New Internationalist
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcardiovascular health
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related