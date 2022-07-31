share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Arivu Claiming His Credit for ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ Resists the Mainstream’s Erasure of Caste From Its Story

The rapper being sidelined from his own work is an example of the extent to which the cultural erasure of caste goes on.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 2, 2022
Arivu credit Enjoy Enjaami
Image credits: facebook/therukural
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureanti-caste art
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related